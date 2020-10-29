Arctic Circle bring in Nabil Cook

29 October, 2020
Nabil Cook

Nabil Cook joined Arctic Circle in a role of “Principal Engineer – Research and Development 

Nabil will work closely with Arctic Circle’s Engineering and Sales team to actively develop their heat transfer systems, building on the existing product platforms that have placed Arctic Circle in their market leading position so far.

Nabil brings a whole wealth of experience with him, spanning across all aspects of our industry. We expect that his competence and knowledge gathered will complement the Arctic Circle team perfectly.

