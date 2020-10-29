Roland Gurner joins Oceanair UK Ltd

Oceanair UK Ltd are delighted to announce that Roland Gurner has joined the business to head up the Air to Water division.

Roly comes with nearly 10 years’ experience designing, installing and commissioning all things Renewable with a particular focus on Air Source Heat Pumps.

Roly’s mission will be to help existing heating companies with the transition away from traditional boilers and pure electric systems. Making himself available to help at each stage of the process from design through to commissioning, and for those that need it, thanks to his experience he's even able to help achieve and maintain MCS certification.

Related links: