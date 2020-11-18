Prime Minister plans to create Hydrogen Village

The Prime Ministers strong backing for hydrogen and other measures to decarbonise heating represents a major step forward for UK climate obligations, and is the commitment industry have been waiting for says leading energy trade association the Energy and Utilities Alliance, EUA.

The plans to ‘to generate 5GW of “low-carbon” hydrogen production capacity by 2030 and invest £500m in a bid to create a Hydrogen Neighbourhood in 2023, a Hydrogen Village by 2025, and to create the first town running entirely on hydrogen represent a significant vote of confidence for the technology.

Extending the Green Homes Grant is also extremely welcome and should breathe fresh impetus into the scheme.

Mike Foster, Chief Executive for EUA said:

“The measures that the Prime Minister has outlined to support hydrogen are a significant move towards creating a stable hydrogen economy in the UK. The plans to create a hydrogen town will give investors’ confidence and a clear sense of direction.”

“EUA and its members are poised to help deliver these projects and assist the UK to become a world leader in decarbonisation. We have long advocated for hydrogen to be recognised as having a key role in decarbonising our energy system, and we are pleased that Government now supporting these efforts.”

“The increased commitment towards energy efficiency measures and low carbon heating should also help the industry plan and invest in the future. However, we hope that BEIS will look at the governance of this scheme to make it easier for heating engineers and small companies to access, reducing the red tape would be a good first step.”

