Investment of £500 million in Hydrogen is a positive start

Worcester Bosch CEO invited to join the Prime Minister as he launches the Government’s plan for Green Investment and Growth

Carl Arntzen, CEO of Worcester Bosch was delighted to be asked to join the Prime Minister as he launched his Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution. Carl was one of twenty business leaders also asked to join in a roundtable debate following the announcement.

Carl commented: “We at Bosch welcome the new “green industrial revolution” that has been set out by the Prime Minister. The UK is leading the world in its drive towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and we look forward to working with the Government to help turn admirable ambition into accelerated action. Although 2050 may seem a long way off, action needs to be taken now to ensure that we can reach it.

“The 10 steps set out by the Prime Minister are bold and we are delighted to see that hydrogen will play a key role in delivering them. The investment of £500 million in Hydrogen is a positive start and can help to reduce carbon emissions significantly - particularly in the way that we heat our homes, power our transport (especially heavy transport) and meet the challenges of increasing electricity demand through decentralised power supply.

With the foundation of solid Government backing, hydrogen will be a ready-to-go solution in the near future and therefore making a strong impact in the fight against climate change. It demonstrates the role that technology can and should play in finding practical solutions to the challenges that we face.”

