Veolia UK and Ireland give full support

19 November, 2020
Veolia

Following the announcement by the Government on thePM's 10 point planGavin Graveson, Executive Vice President, Veolia UK and Ireland says;

“Driving investment to low carbon innovations and alternatives; supporting employment growth in more sustainable sectors; and ensuring that all businesses align their strategies with national climate goals is the right direction for us to take as a nation to ensure we solve the climate change challenge for future generations to come.

“This new 10 point plan from the Prime Minister today is a step in that direction and we are in full support of this. The focus on innovation and technological developments will allow for real growth and encourage all sectors to make sustainable choices, keeping nature, carbon cutting and biodiversity at the forefront of decision making.”

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-outlines-his-ten-point-plan-for-a-green-industrial-revolution-for-250000-jobs

Related links:
modbs tv logo

Baxi Heating have promised to revolutionise

Baxi Heating commits to net zero operations by 230 and to manufacturing products that only use low carbon fuels by 2025

MCS Response to UK Government Plan

Ian Rippin, CEO of MCS – the national standards organisation for renewables – responds to the government’s 10-point plan for a “Green Industrial Revolution”, which aims to make the UK carbon neutral by 2050 

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2020

created & hosted by: