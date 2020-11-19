Veolia UK and Ireland give full support

Following the PM's 10 point plan Gavin Graveson, Executive Vice President, Veolia UK and Ireland says;

“Driving investment to low carbon innovations and alternatives; supporting employment growth in more sustainable sectors; and ensuring that all businesses align their strategies with national climate goals is the right direction for us to take as a nation to ensure we solve the climate change challenge for future generations to come.

“This new 10 point plan from the Prime Minister is a step in that direction and we are in full support of this. The focus on innovation and technological developments will allow for real growth and encourage all sectors to make sustainable choices, keeping nature, carbon cutting and biodiversity at the forefront of decision making.”

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-outlines-his-ten-point-plan-for-a-green-industrial-revolution-for-250000-jobs

