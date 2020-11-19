Baxi Heating have promised to revolutionise

Baxi Heating commits to net zero operations by 230 and to manufacturing products that only use low carbon fuels by 2025

Leading boiler manufacturer, Baxi Heating UK and Ireland, part of BDR Thermea Group, has today promised to revolutionise the way we heat our homes and buildings. The announcement coincides with the Prime Minister’s 10-point plan for a Green Industrial Revolution and places Baxi Heating at the heart of the ‘heating transformation’ that is required to achieve the UK’s climate targets.



Karen Boswell OBE, recently appointed Managing Director of Baxi Heating, said: “Future generations will judge us by our actions. Our pledge is to be carbon neutral in all our operations by 2030, and to lead the phase-out of carbon intensive heating by ensuring every product we make from 2025 will work with low carbon energy.”



The company has committed to a portfolio of cleaner, greener products that will work with low carbon fuels by 2025 either directly, such as hydrogen boilers, heat pumps, smart electric water heating and heat networks, or hydrogen ready boilers that can be converted after installation.



Baxi Heating plays a prominent role in the residential and commercial heating market, providing heating and hot water solutions to UK homes and businesses. As such, it has a huge responsibility to drive positive change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Heating is responsible for 37% of the UK’s total contribution to greenhouse gases today. To tackle that figure and decarbonise existing homes by 2050, all new heating installations must be low carbon by 2035 at the latest according to the UK’s official climate advisor, the Committee on Climate Change (CCC). New builds will also have to have low carbon heating from the mid-2020s.



Baxi Heating is committed to delivering low carbon solutions to homes and businesses and to driving down costs through innovation and product evolution - building on its ambition to make the world a better place for future generations.



As part of the Green Industrial Plan, the Prime Minister has committed to create the first hydrogen heated neighborhood by 2023, the first village by 2025 and the first entire town by the end of the decade. Baxi Heating and BDR Thermea Group intend to be at the vanguard of this mission and are currently developing and testing one of the UK’s first 100% hydrogen boilers. The boiler manufacturer has been working closely with Government to trial hydrogen and other low-carbon heating technologies. To date, Baxi Heating has been involved in the UK’s hydrogen taskforce, Hy4Heat, HyDeploy and USER projects.



It has also recently introduced a new range of low-carbon heat pumps to its portfolio of sustainable heating products, which will be targeted towards a wide range of markets. These include new build and rural properties, supporting a UK wide aspiration for 600,000 annual heat pump installations by 2028.

