Rehau comment on the PM's 10 Point Plan

Comment from Steve Richmond, Head of Marketing and Technical for REHAU Building Solutions

“The Government’s plans to bring forward the Future Homes Standard from 2025 to 2023 is excellent news for our transition away from fossil fuel heating.

“The Future Homes Standard, which would ban gas boilers in new builds, has a vital role to play in the UK’s efforts to hit net zero carbon emissions targets by 2050. If it comes into force two years earlier, as we currently understand is the case, this would represent a major step toward reducing carbon emissions in heating. We therefore look forward to finding out more information on this in due course.

“The Government’s pledge to install 600,000 heat pumps annually by 2028 – 20 times more than the current deployment – is also an encouraging sign that we are moving toward a low-carbon future. This technology has already been proven to reduce emissions in both individual and district heating applications, and provides specifiers and developers with a way to take immediate steps to decarbonise in line with net zero legislation.

“There is no denying that the net zero emissions targets are ambitious, but by implementing proven solutions in the short-to-medium-term, we can set a solid foundation from which exciting future innovations can build. This includes hydrogen production, which is still very much in the research and development stages, and new generations of heat pumps and district heating schemes. All technologies will play their part in making net zero a reality, but tried-and-tested solutions should be prioritised in the short term if we are to achieve our goals.

“Finally, the Prime Minister’s announcement of £1 billion in funding starting next year to decarbonise domestic and public buildings is also welcome. It is very positive to see reducing building emissions as one of the 10 commitments and the desire to create 50,000 jobs in this sector by 2030. However, it must be stressed that there are a significant number of buildings that require action to reduce carbon emissions from heating.

“Consequently, the Government needs to take a more long-term view on this topic, and not rely on short-term incentives. While we understand that the Green Homes Grant will be extended until March 2022, we need more concrete plans on what will happen in the medium to long-term if we are to hit the Government’s own net zero targets.

“Simply put, this is a long-term issue, and it requires a long-term response to ensure the sustainable, warmer and more energy-efficient buildings we need in the future.”

www.rehau.uk/districtheating

Related links: