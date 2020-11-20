Samsung bolsters its Climate Solutions Team

Samsung, an industry leader in climate solutions, has further expanded its sales team, appointing two new Sales Managers with a combined experience of almost 25 years

Samsung has welcomed Barry Hunt and Joe Stiles as Sales Managers to the growing Climate Solutions team.

Barry has been in the Air Conditioning industry for 15 years, starting at Mitsubishi Electric as a pre-sales technical engineer before progressing into Account Management three years later. His most recent role was as Sales Manager for the North West, a position he held for almost 6 years. Barry will be working with the team to help build the profile of Samsung Climate Solutions in the North.

Barry stated; “I’m excited to join this growing, ambitious team and to build strong working relationships with them. I was attracted by the innovation of Samsung Climate Solution products and look forward to learning a lot more about them. I’ve only been with the company a short time, but the friendly, welcoming and supportive nature of the people here is already very evident.”

Building on Samsung’s established team Joe Stiles also joins Samsung after eight years in the HVAC industry , with his most recent positon held as Contractor Account Manager with Mitsubishi Electric , where he was responsible for Contractor sales . His new role will look to secure new business for the team covering the London Region.

Commenting on his move to Samsung, Joe states; “I’m genuinely excited to get back to work after periods of furlough. The team at Samsung are very passionate with a tremendous culture of going the extra mile while also offering some fantastic, innovative products to consumers and businesses. I’m really looking forward to working with contacts old and new and to be part of a dynamic team.”

Speaking on the latest appointments, Steve Fleming, Head of Air Conditioning added, “At Samsung, our staff are paramount to everything that we do and we always ensure we have the strongest team possible. We’re ecstatic to welcome both Barry and Joe who offer a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Climate Solutions team, and will be working closely with them on a wide range of upcoming projects. We are delighted to continue the growth of our team and look forward to showcasing our wide array of innovative products to the industry.”

