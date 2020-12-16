INEOS Hygienics becomes official hand sanitiser supplier of Tottenham Hotspur

INEOS Hygienics, the global healthcare brand, has become the Official Hygiene Supplier to Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

INEOS Hygienics is supplying the Club and the stadium with state-of-the-art touchless sanitiser dispensers, delivering hospital grade sanitiser to Spurs’ players, staff and fans, in order to maintain good hand hygiene and reduce the spread of viruses and bacteria.

This is the first time the precision-designed, Swiss-engineered dispensers have been used in the Premier League. They are also supplying personal hand sanitiser to players across the Men’s and Women’s First Teams and Academy as well as staff to help keep them safe when travelling and at home.

George Ratcliffe, COO of INEOS Hygienics said: “We’re proud to be able to partner with Spurs and supply the Club and the stadium with our new range of touchless dispensers and hospital grade sanitiser. As the first Premier League club to use our dispensers and hospital grade hand sanitisers, it shows the importance the Club is putting on good hand hygiene to help keep the players, staff and fans safe.

Created during the COVID-19 global pandemic, INEOS Hygienics was established to meet the global shortage of hand sanitiser. As the world’s largest producer of high-purity synthetic ethanol which goes into sanitisers, INEOS built six plants in 10 days each in the UK, Europe and the US, and provided millions of bottles of product free to the NHS and hospitals across Europe and the US at the height of the pandemic.

As the world came out of lockdown over the summer, INEOS Hygienics shifted its focus to provide the same hospital grade sanitiser to the public, to help keep people safe and places open. INEOS Hygienics also ran a back-to-school campaign called ZERO Days: Back to School to support the reopening of schools across the UK by providing free resources for assemblies, classrooms and communal areas that helped inform young people about the importance of hand hygiene.

As well as supplying product to the Club, INEOS Hygienics will be working with Spurs throughout the partnership on ZERO for elite sport; a programme that has been developed by Sir Dave Brailsford and helps elite sports teams reduce the number of days lost to preventable illness and injury.

