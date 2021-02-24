NG Bailey relocates to new Manchester Office

NG Bailey has relocated to a new office in the heart of Salford Quays. The business has chosen Building 5 at Exchange Quay as its new regional base in the North West.

NG Bailey has a long history of working in Manchester, opening its first office in the city in the 1930s. Over the years, its Engineering and Services teams have collaboratively worked on a number of iconic projects in and around the city including; Media City, Bridgewater Hall, Imperial War Museum, Old Trafford, the Grade 2 listed Central Library and more recently the development of Manchester Engineering Campus Development (MECD), the refurbishment and partial restoration of Manchester Town Hall and the transformation of Manchester Central Convention Complex into a NHS Nightingale Hospital.

The new 6,787 sq ft office at Exchange Quay will offer a flexible agile workspace for colleagues and was chosen for its great transport links and local amenities, along with bringing the business closer to industry partners and customers. The Exchange Quay campus incorporates 435,000 sq ft of Grade A office space along with extensive occupier amenity in a landscaped waterside setting close to Manchester City Centre and currently accommodates more than 4,000 workers. Till Asset Management has recently announced a half a million-pound investment into remodeling the reception areas with works now underway on Building 5. The investment continues the ongoing commitment to creating an inspiring workspace and heightening the occupier experience.

Mike Darlington, Managing Director of Engineering at NG Bailey, said: “This marks a new chapter for our business in the North West, moving to a new office space which offers a fresh, modern working environment and enables a more flexible way of working for our Manchester-based colleagues.

Our new office will enable us to build on our history and wealth of experience in the region and continue to create exceptional environments for present and future generations.”

