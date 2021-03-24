Data Centre in safe hands with PLX Fuel Transfer System

When tasked with specifying the fuel transfer pipework system for a Spanish data centre’s emergency back-up power generator, Tavicce once again turned to the PLX system from Aliaxis, due to its long design life and reliability.

During the construction of a new data processing centre in Madrid, Tavicce, the PLX distribution partner in Spain, was tasked with specifying the fuel pipework system.

The system is designed specifically for fuel transfer applications, being suitable for use with leaded and unleaded petroleum, diesel, bio-diesel and fuel oils.

