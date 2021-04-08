EIC supports in every capacity

The EIC can provide support to any former or current employee of the electrical and energy sector using the four branches of the charity Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

Within the UK, 850,000 people live with dementia and by 2025 it is predicted 1 million people will be living with dementia within the UK alone. The older you are the more likely you are to develop dementia. The risk of developing dementia when over 65 years old is 1 in 14 while over 80 it increases to 1 in 6 people. Christine approached the charity when her mother, aged 83, began to display signs of dementia.

Christine had worked for a major wholesaler for over a decade when she was forced to retire early at the age of 62 to care for her mother Marie.

Marie’s behaviour had become erratic and her personality was changing day-to-day. She was verbally and physically abusive to Christine and she suffered several falls within their home. Christine contacted the Charity who using their Employee and Family Programme signposted her to local social services for practical support. Social services recommended and facilitated a move into permanent residential care for Marie practical support.

Utilising the EAP, The Electrical Industries Charity also funded a private consultation with a senior consultant geriatrician. The geriatrician diagnosed Marie with an acute form of fronto-temporal dementia which explained Marie's change in personality and ever-changing behaviour.

The Electrical Industries Charity can help you gain peace of mind in trying times. If you need assistance please contact the Electrical Industries Charity welfare team on 0800 652 1618 or support@electricalcharity.org . You can also help to support the Electrical Industries Charity Employee Assistance Programme by playing powerLottery. Find out more here: https://www.electricalcharity.org/lottery

