Radiators that do not conform to current standards must be stamped out- says trade body

The Manufacturers Association of Radiators and Convectors (MARC) launched a campaign in 2020 to raise consumer awareness of the importance of having quality radiators that conform to current standards installed in their home.

On 09/03/2021 they extend their campaign to the industry and call upon the them to help eliminate bogus radiator products from the market.

The ‘You are what you Heat’ campaign represents the importance of having quality, *CE/UKCA marked radiators, for heating systems and homes to be fit and healthy, which applies to all products sold into the construction industry, including those purchased online.

Isaac Occhipinti, Head of external affairs, MARC said;

“Our 2020 campaign was well received and we made some real headway in educating them on the reality of having radiators that do not conform to current standards- often with over inflated heat output claims- installed in their homes.

“Poor quality radiators simply don't last long and lead to bigger carbon costs as they need replacing more often. In addition, a radiator that has overstated its heat output will lead to a boiler that can't condense properly. It will, therefore, burn more fossil fuels and cause higher amounts of carbon to be released into the atmosphere.”

“MARC and its members are now calling on the wider industry to help us raise standards and compliance. One guaranteed way that consumers can have product assurance is to look out for MARC membership! All members of MARC must provide proof of product performance (CE/UKCA marking), together with test certificates.”

