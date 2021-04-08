UK boiler manufacturers lead EU in committing to hydrogen future, PM told

08 April, 2021
HHIC Logo

The Heating and Hotwater Industry Council (HHIC) has written to the Prime Minister confirming they have reached agreement in principle with UK boiler manufacturers

The Heating and Hotwater Industry Council (HHIC) has written to the Prime Minister confirming they have reached agreement in principle with UK boiler manufacturers, that they will support any future UK Government legislation which mandates all new models of domestic boilers to be “hydrogen-ready” from 2025. This commitment is several years ahead of similar action being proposed within the EU.

modbs tv logo

Improved dry pocket for SpiroTrap and SpiroCombi

Spirotech has improved the dry pocket of the magnetic dirt separator in its steel SpiroTrap and SpiroCombi units, making them even easier to maintain.

FREE Heat Pump Training from BESA

The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) is launching the industry’s only online training course for heat pump installation to help fill a skills gap highlighted by the government’s flagship Green Homes Grant voucher scheme.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2021

created & hosted by: