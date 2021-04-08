UK boiler manufacturers lead EU in committing to hydrogen future, PM told

The Heating and Hotwater Industry Council (HHIC) has written to the Prime Minister confirming they have reached agreement in principle with UK boiler manufacturers, that they will support any future UK Government legislation which mandates all new models of domestic boilers to be “hydrogen-ready” from 2025. This commitment is several years ahead of similar action being proposed within the EU.