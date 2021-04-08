UK scientists develop new air filter material to tackle COVID-19

08 April, 2021
LSBU Journal cover

A team of researchers at London South Bank University (LSBU) is entering the second design stage of a unique indoor air filter system which aims to remove COVID-19 from the air, particularly indoor environments. 

The LSBU research will test the use of sustainable materials, including hydrogen peroxide, to eliminate the virus responsible for COVID-19 and other pathogens from the air. 

The first stage of the LSBU School of Engineering research, published in Environmental Technology & Innovation journal, found hydrogen peroxide is highly effective when used in porous material systems (which have tiny holes for air to pass through) to counter COVID-19.

The indoor spread of the pathogens has been identified by scientists as one of the biggest sources of COVID-19 transmission. A recent government survey found 8% of UK respondents had bought a portable air cleaner, purifier or disinfection device to tackle COVID-19. However, the effectiveness of these commercial air filters is unknown against COVID-19.

