CHAS urges construction industry to embrace Common Assessment Standard following data sharing agreement roll out

Ian McKinnon

CHAS was the first Recognised Assessment Body to offer the Common Assessment Standard which has fast become the industry’s gold standard for pre-qualification.

The Common Assessment Standard was launched in 2019 by Build UK, with the support of CECA, to replace multiple assessment schemes with one comprehensive industry-agreed questionnaire.

The data-sharing agreement, which was announced on 29th March, 2021, will ensure clients who specify the CHAS Common Assessment Standard can access a contractor’s prequalification data via any of the Recognised Assessment Bodies, regardless of who carries out the certification. It gives clients access to a greater range of contractors who meet the standard as well as saving contractors time and money as they will only need to undertake one annual assessment via CHAS.

CHAS Managing Director Ian McKinnon comments: “The data-sharing agreement for the Common Assessment Standard is a major step forward for the construction industry and comes as positive news after what has been a challenging period for so many.

