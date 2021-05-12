Viega Prevista meets the latest Water Regulation guidance

Viega Prevista WC suites now comply with the Regulation 4 of the Water Supply (Water Fittings) Regulations of 1999 and have achieved certifications with WRAS and KIWA (KUKreg4).

To address industry concerns about potential backflow from WC cisterns into the mains supply, WRAS and KIWA have updated their acceptance criteria for approval of WC suites. Evidence suggests that in some cases existing backflow protections could be compromised and are allowing ‘blue water’ stored in WC cisterns to enter into the mains supply via the filling valve. The revised requirements are that a Type AG filling valve be installed inside the cistern to allow for a physical “air gap” between the lowest point of the water outlet and the critical water level.

