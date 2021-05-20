The IOR announces eight new Fellows

The Institute of Refrigeration announced today that eight members had been recognised as Fellows for their leadership and contribution to the RACHP industry.

Nick Atkins FInstR. Nick is a member of both the IOR Technical Committee and FETA Technical Management Committee, providing valuable linkage and liaison with the trade association.

James Bailey FInstR. James is an enthusiast for the reduction of refrigerant leakage and served as a chair of the IOR REAL Zero steering group.

Dr Catarina Marques FInstR. Catarina is a Senior Research Fellow at London South Bank University and has presented widely on technical topics to the IOR, IMechE and International Institute of Refrigeration.

Len Fiddler FInstR. Len has been a member of the IOR since he began his career in refrigeration. He was a long-term member of the IOR Membership Committee sharing his knowledge of the industry gained from his work in technical advice with a wholesaler.

Ian Fisher FInstR. Ian has been a member of the RACHPEngTech Panel for six years, contributing his practical knowledge of air conditioning and efficiency to many bulletins produced.

Declan Fitzmaurice FInstR. Declan has held various voluntary roles in the Irish Refrigeration Institute and is currently their President.

Mark Forsyth FInstR. Mark has been a vocal advocate of training for many years. He is volunteer Project Manager and Lead Judge for SkillFRIDGE practical skills competitions. His is also Training Manager for Worldskills UK RACHP apprentices taking part in the World Skills Euro and International Competitions

Roger Mapperley FInstR. Roger has encouraged training and apprenticeships through his employer and acted as a mentor to many new engineers. He supported the IOR Engineering Technician (Trailblazer) development and is part of the new IOR Design Engineer Standards group.

