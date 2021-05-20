Micronics adds new U1000-WM to ULTRAFLO range of Clamp-on, Heat/Energy and Flow meters.

U1000 Heat/Energy and Flow meters are now available in the original pipe-mounted or new wall-mounted, display & keyboard format with an extended pipe range

The U1000MKII is a “Best Value” Clamp-on, Ultrasonic heat meter alternative to traditional inline energy meters, for energy management and billing applications in domestic and commercial, district or shared heating or cooling systems, which offers significant installation cost and dry maintenance benefits over traditional in-line products. And the new U1000 Wall Mount version offers the alternative of Clamp-on pipe-mounted flow and temperature sensors but with a wall or control panel, display and keyboard plus an extended range to cover larger pipe size applications.

Micronics has built on its success with the ULTRAFLO U1000 heat/energy & flow meter range to develop a WM (Wall Mount) version, which extends the pipe size to cover applications from 25mm – 225mm (8”) OD pipe and the temperature range to 135°C.

And whilst the U1000MKII-WM can still be used as a stand-alone product, in the all- important area of connectivity the new product supports optional Mbus or Modbus RTU slave and RS485 serial communications for aM&T or BEMs systems.

