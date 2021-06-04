HS2 Code of Practice is good news for JIB members

High Speed Two Limited (HS2 Ltd) has released its Employee and Industrial Relations (EIR) Code of Practice (the Code), which brings significant advantages to Joint Industry Board (JIB) member companies looking to work on one of the most demanding and exciting transport projects in Europe.

HS2, Europe’s largest infrastructure project is expected to create 30,000 jobs and promises to create 2,000 apprenticeships while supporting the UK’s skills agenda. The Code has been developed in order to establish an Employee and Industrial Relations framework under which HS2, Tier Contractors and their supply chains will promote good employment practices and employee and industrial relations.

HS2 is one of many high-profile projects that have required contractors to meet the terms and conditions set under the JIB collective agreement as a minimum as well as employ directly and promote apprenticeships and training. JIB member companies are therefore ideally placed to win HS2-related contracts by being able to fast-track compliance by the fact they are a member of the JIB.

SCS Railways was part of the team which authored the Code in support of HS2. Formed by Skanska Construction UK, Costain and Strabag, SCS Railways has won contracts on the Northolt Tunnels and Euston Tunnels and Approaches.

