All change for Heat Network Association

04 June, 2021
MEHNA Website

The Manufacturers’ of Equipment for Heat Networks Association, MEHNA, have launched a new digital face with their new website 

As part of their commitment to promoting the interests of equipment manufacturers involved with all aspects of a heat network, the Manufacturers’ of Equipment for Heat Networks Association, MEHNA, launch a new digital face with their new website which will act as the central platform for communicating and achieving their key aims.

MEHNA have also recently recruited a new director, Steve McConnell, who joins the association from boiler and water heater manufacturer, Lochinvar Limited where he was engaged in many aspects of heating related activities. Steve has spent the whole of his working life in the plumbing and heating industry, starting as an apprentice plumber in 1984.  Steve replaces the esteemed Ross Anderson who has decided to take his well-earned retirement.

