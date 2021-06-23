WIN a £500 Amazon voucher – in the MBS subscriber prize draw 2021

Subscribe, or renew your free subscription, to MBS between 1st June and September 30 2021 and you could win a great prize.

The competition is open to readers who are renewing their free subscription, as well as new subscribers.*

It’s easy to sign up – just click on the Subscriptions button in the top menu on this page or click here to complete the form online. Also, you will also see details in our July and August/ September issues if you'd like to enter by mail. You can decide if you'd prefer hard copy or digital issues and you'll also receive our eNewsletters MBS Insider and MBS eFocus.

MBS is free to eligible professionals involved in building services – from designers and contractors to installers and end-users. We provide monthly news and features in the magazine - as well as e-newsletter updates MBS Insider and MBS eFocus. We’re always talking to leading building services organisations about the hottest topics. As a subscriber, you’ll be the first to hear about what’s coming up.

* Prize draw open to all eligible free subscriptions to MBS recieved between 1st June and 30th September 2021. UK only. Draw to be made December 2021. Winner will be notified by email or telephone. MBS reserves the right to announce the winner in a future edition of MBS and will require a recent photograph for publicity purposes. We also offer a cash alternative to a sum equivalent to the prize.

Related links:

Related articles: