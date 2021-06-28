Value Toolkit: Unlocking a new future for our industry

Hannah Vickers, Chief Executive of the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) responds to the beta-launch of Construction Innovation Hub’s Value Toolkit

“The Value Toolkit should be welcomed by the entire construction sector as it unlocks a new future for our industry. Where once decisions defaulted to discussions around cheapness, we will soon be able to have detailed and evidence-based negotiations based on social, environmental or productivity outcomes. In turn, this unlocks new approaches to client/consultant relationships which will be more financially sustainable and not just based on the hours billed.

“With political aspirations to Build Back Better post-pandemic, and for a carbon free economy over the longer term, the Value Toolkit will be the process that turns political rhetoric into reality and is integral to the built environment sector’s role in delivering a better society for all.

“ACE is delighted to have been a supportive partner of the Construction Innovation Hub on this programme and looks forward to continuing its support as the project moves from beta to rollout over the next six months.”

