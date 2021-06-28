Woods Air Movement re-energises its brand identity

Steve Woods

One of the world’s first fan manufacturers has unveiled a dynamic new look as part of a forward-thinking transformational programme aimed at global expansion.

Fläkt Woods Ltd is now trading under the name “Woods Air Movement” as part of a complete brand overhaul, with support from the wider FläktGroup.

The company, based in the UK, USA and India, with subsidiary sales offices in Germany and Singapore, serves a number of markets including building services, tunnel & metro ventilation, industrial process cooling, OEM, marine oil & gas and commercial kitchen ventilation.

Managing Director Steve Chesney explained: “Despite changing our name in 2002 when we joined forces with Fläkt, many customers continued to call us Woods. So, as we embark on a significant overseas expansion, it is the perfect time to re-assert our brand as one of the world’s leading fan manufacturers.”

Through continuous development and as part of FläktGroup, Woods Air Movement today offers one of the world’s largest ranges of certified axial fans for almost any application imaginable.

“We now have our sights set firmly on the future and will use our revitalised brand to enter new markets and re-enter countries where our business was historically strong,” added Steve.

