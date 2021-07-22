George Clarke to open BESA Conference

The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) has confirmed that this year’s National Conference will take place on November 3 and 4 and will once again be a ’virtual’ event.

Structured around an overall theme of ‘Building Back Better, Safer, Greener’ the event will have a strong focus on the detailed technical elements of rebuilding from the pandemic, delivering the requirements of new building safety legislation, modernising the sector’s workforce, and pushing on towards a net zero emissions future.

The BESA National Conference will be opened by TV personality and architect George Clarke. He is best known for the Channel 4 programmes The Home Show, The Restoration Man and George Clarke's Amazing Spaces.

Clarke will give an opening keynote and discuss a range of industry topics with BESA chief executive David Frise and delegates.

Challenges

The Association said it intended to use the two-day event to run a series of specialised technical sessions that would dig into the details of the main challenges confronting the building services sector.

Key topics to be covered at the BESA National Conference 2021 will include:

• Ventilation solutions for healthier and more productive buildings

• Fire and smoke safety

• Heat pumps, alternative refrigerants, and other opportunities

• Giving young engineers the tools to succeed

• Getting back to the fundamentals of energy efficiency

• Repair not replace to tackle embodied carbon

• Decarbonising heat.

