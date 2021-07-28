Tetra Tech acquires Hoare Lea

Tetra Tech announced today that it has acquired Hoare Lea for an undisclosed sum.



Tetra Tech, which took control of WYG two years ago, has staged a takeover of 150-year-old Hoare Lea according to releases from both companies yesterday.

In a statement Dan Batrack, Chairman of Tetra Tech, said “The addition of Hoare Lea to our High Performance Buildings Group further advances Tetra Tech’s industry-leading sustainable building solutions for our commercial and government clients,”

“They join our global practice that provides state-of-the-art net zero carbon design, digital engineering and building intelligence for the future of the built environment.”