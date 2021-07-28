Tetra Tech acquires Hoare Lea

28 July, 2021
Tetra Tech Logo

Tetra Tech announced today that it has acquired Hoare Lea for an undisclosed sum. 

Tetra Tech, which took control of WYG two years ago, has staged a takeover of 150-year-old Hoare Lea according to releases from both companies yesterday. 

In a statement Dan Batrack, Chairman of Tetra Tech, said “The addition of Hoare Lea to our High Performance Buildings Group further advances Tetra Tech’s industry-leading sustainable building solutions for our commercial and government clients,”

“They join our global practice that provides state-of-the-art net zero carbon design, digital engineering and building intelligence for the future of the built environment.”

modbs tv logo

Tetra Tech acquires Hoare Lea

Tetra Tech announced today that it has acquired Hoare Lea for an undisclosed sum. 

CIBSE calls for comment on Guide M

The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) is asking for comment on one of its most widely used guidance documents - Guide M: Maintenance Engineering and Management - ahead of a complete update.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2021

created & hosted by: