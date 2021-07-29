Smart Buildings Show Opens its 2021 event for Registration

The Smart Buildings Show has announced its 2021 event has now opened for registration. The free-to-attend conference and exhibition takes place at the London ExCel on the 6-7th October 2021, featuring some of the leading names in the commercial smart buildings, technology and energy sectors.

Following its recent call for papers, Smart Buildings Show returns with four theatres, delivering industry-leading thought leadership and technical content; presenting visitors the opportunity to share and discuss the growing new trends within the sector.

The theatres include Connected - Management, which will look at how smart building are managed and how the workplace has changed post-covid; The Connected - Controls Theatre, which will look at physical devices in smart buildings; The Connected - Spaces & Infrastructure Theatre, which will focus on smart buildings, wellbeing, networks, connectivity and power; and the Training Theatre, which will offer visitors the chance to enhance their industry credentials via CPD-accredited presentations.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors back to Smart Buildings Show conference and exhibition,” said Ian Garmeson, Managing Director, Turret Group. “This year’s show will provide visitors with the first in-person event to focus on smart buildings and their associated critical infrastructure since the start of the pandemic. We believe it will provide a fantastic opportunity to network among fellow industry peers and demonstrate how our sector will play a key role in helping the UK to build back better.”



Throughout the two days, Smart Buildings Show 2021 will cover key aspects of creating and managing a smart building, including:

Building automation and design

Building automation systems

Building energy management

Energy efficiency

Health & safety

HVAC

Lighting and controls

Networks and wireless

Regulations and consultancy

Security

Services and support

Smart meters and monitoring

Software

Workplace and wellbeing

This year’s Headline Sponsor, Bluetooth SIG, is joined by Platinum Sponsors; aico/ Homlink, The DALI Alliance, Sauter Automation and Schneider Electric.

About Smart Buildings Show

Smart Buildings Show aims to connect visitors to the latest information and technology in the smart buildings industry. We give visitors the information they need to arrive at an informed decision on how to make their buildings more economic for owners and more functional for occupiers.

