TITON Firesafe® Air Brick is the perfect solution for solution for Timber Works Development

Titon has recently supplied the new Fire Safe Air Brick® at the new Timber Works residential development in Cambridge.

A project undertaken by AJ Mechanical Services Ltd (AJM) is among one of their largest contracts to date, with an order worth £3.5 million.

The Titon FireSafe® Air Brick is a specialist product developed and manufactured to offer low resistance to airflow, and high resistance to fire, as set out in Approved Document B (fire safety) volume 1: Dwellings, 2019 edition.

It’s designed and tested to BS EN13141-2:2010 specifically for mechanical ventilation systems. Made from 1mm electrogalvanized sheet steel, fire class A1 ‘no contribution to fire’ and polyester powder coating meeting EN13501-1 classification A2-s1,d0. The Titon FireSafe® Air Brick is ideal for fire safety applications.

