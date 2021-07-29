TITON Firesafe® Air Brick is the perfect solution for solution for Timber Works Development

29 July, 2021
Air Brick

Titon has recently supplied the new Fire Safe Air Brick® at the new Timber Works residential development in Cambridge. 

 A project undertaken by AJ Mechanical Services Ltd (AJM) is among one of their largest contracts to date, with an order worth £3.5 million. 

The Titon FireSafe® Air Brick is a specialist product developed and manufactured to offer low resistance to airflow, and high resistance to fire, as set out in Approved Document B (fire safety) volume 1: Dwellings, 2019 edition.

It’s designed and tested to BS EN13141-2:2010 specifically for mechanical ventilation systems.  Made from 1mm electrogalvanized sheet steel, fire class A1 ‘no contribution to fire’ and polyester powder coating meeting EN13501-1 classification A2-s1,d0. The Titon FireSafe® Air Brick is ideal for fire safety applications.

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

BPMA and AEMT Sign Mutual Co-operation Agreement

The British Pump Manufacturers’ Association (BPMA) and the Association of Electrical and Mechanical Trades (AEMT) are pleased to announce the recent signing of a Mutual Co-operation Agreement. 

ECA calls for urgent energy price reform

The ECA has warmly welcomed the urgent reform of electricity pricing recommended by The Climate Change Committee today. The latest CCC report to Parliament recommends that future energy pricing must remove current fiscal disincentives to electrification, boosting the deployment and use of low carbon electrical energy across the UK.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2021

created & hosted by: