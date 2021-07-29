ACV electric boilers help Rapid Energy expand their business

29 July, 2021
Rapid Energy Boilers

Temporary plant rooms and boiler hire has grown in recent years, and Rapid Energy discovered a niche sector with trolley mounted electric boiler hire using ACV electric boilers.

Temporary plant rooms and boiler hire are often used for emergency heating or to maintain services during a plant room refurbishment.

Rapid Energy discovered a niche sector with trolley mounted electric boiler hire, fulfilling a demand in the construction sector. They chose ACV electric boilers due to their reputation and quality.

Sami Kasap, chief marketing officer and co-founder of Rapid Energy, comments,

“Demand for these products has been so popular we now have 33 in the fleet and growing. Their main use on construction sites is to help reduce the drying time of screed. More recently we’ve seen customers use them to provide hot water for pressure testing the pipework in a building before hand over.”

