Uk Government announce National Hydrogen Strategy

Rinnai warmly welcomes the Government’s announcement of a national strategy with hydrogen being a replacement of fossil fuels as a major source of energy. By 2030 the UK government wants to produce 5GW of low carbon hydrogen capable of powering around 3 million homes as well as fuelling industry and transport.

Implementing hydrogen into UK fuel options is expected to cultivate 9000 jobs and generate up to £900 million. These figures rise to 100,000 jobs and £13 billion by 2050.

Government analysts also suggest that by 2050 between 20% and 35% of domestic power could be provided by hydrogen. Low carbon hydrogen fuel will assist in reducing UK emissions by 75% by 2035.

Other information provided within the UK strategy states that infrastructural assessments will be completed to support the adding of a 20% mixture of hydrogen into domestic fuel supplies. This could result in an immediate 7% cut in emissions.

Rinnai has been working to adjust its product range in anticipation of this announcement. Rinnai’s current N series is hydrogen ready now. The N series can accept up to 30% hydrogen blends, far exceeding the present 20% blend the UK government proposes.

If there is an existing requirement for an instant decarbonized source of fuel, or if you preside in one of the 4 million dwellings that are not connected to the gas grid, Rinnai offer products that accept Bio-LPG as its power.

Bio-LPG is an ideal source of energy for off-grid heating and hot water solutions. Bio-LPG is constructed from a mixture of residues and sustainably sourced materials. Bio-LPG can be described as an eco-propane and is 100% carbon neutral.

Rinnai warmly applauds the UK government’s decision to introduce hydrogen into its energy menu. UK decarbonisation and the reduction of fossil fuel usage were two of Rinnai’s priorities stated in the company’s goals. The company is pleased on two separate fronts: that their environmental concerns have been adopted by the UK government; and that all work undertaken to adapt Rinnai products has been rewarded.

Thanks to the UK government’s hydrogen strategy announcement, Rinnai products now function on two separate levels: they offer efficient performance and extended working lives and more importantly can be used as tools for decarbonisation.

Rinnai is a world leading manufacturer of water heaters producing over 2 million units a year. The company operates in each of the five continents and has gained an established reputation for high performance, robust cost efficiency and extended working lives.

Rinnai hot water products offer a limitless supply of instantaneous temperature controlled hot water and, at a high temperature, act as a thermal disinfectant on known bacteria.

