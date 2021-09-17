The air we breathe...

The air we breathe can have a significant impact on both our physical and mental health, with Public Health England estimating that air pollution is responsible for anywhere between 28,000 and 36,000 deaths each year. This shocking statistic, combined with the fact that on average people spend 90% of their time indoors, demonstrates why indoor air quality is now a leading concern. Martin Passingham, Product Management and Training Manager at Daikin UK explains why.

Following the last 18 months, it is unsurprising that the conversation surrounding indoor air quality has suddenly become a hot topic. Whereas previously the discussion centred around external air pollution, there is now a growing focus on air quality within inside spaces.

A number of studies into the effects of poor indoor air quality have found that as well as negative health impacts, such as cardiovascular and respiratory issues, it can also have repercussions regarding mental wellbeing and productivity. Knowing this, understanding how to best combat this issue is imperative.

An effective ventilation system can greatly reduce the risks posed by poor indoor air quality. In essence, ventilation systems remove stale air from within inside spaces – designed to extract water vapour, airborne pollutants and odours, control humidity and maintain good indoor air quality. If correctly specified and installed, ventilation systems offer a promising solution.

At Daikin, we possess a vast portfolio of ventilation solutions suitable for residential, commercial and industrial spaces. Each of our products has been designed to deliver one, or several, specific advantages, including base ventilation, air processing and humidity control. Having such a diverse product line-up and with a wealth of market leading expertise,

we are fully equipped to advise and guide on how to best overcome the issue of indoor air quality.

Due to the growing conversation regarding indoor air quality, we are hosting a webinar on Tuesday 9th November. To find out more information, and to sign up to the webinar, please visit the link below.

