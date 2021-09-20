LEDVANCE launches new VIVARES Light Management System (LMS

20 September, 2021
Ledvance Vivares

The new future-proof IoT VIVARES offers superb simplicity with compatibility to two technologies: a wireless option via VIVARES Zigbee and a wired version using DALI-2 technology. It adapts lighting to the most diverse requirements, integrating daylight and motion sensors further increases the energy savings that can be achieved, and cloud-based monitoring ensures greater reliability and security.

VIVARES is scalable with no control cables for unrestricted luminaire placement, making it particularly suited for offices, especially where rewiring and structural changes are not possible.

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

Actuate UK issues climate warning to world leaders ahead of COP26 and urges action “before it is too late”

With six weeks to go until COP26, engineering alliance Actuate UK has issued a stark message to world leaders gathering in Glasgow, urging them to tackle the climate crisis now “before it is too late”.

New Central Register and Certification Scheme for Building Safety Managers launched

The Building Safety Alliance, an independent industry led ‘not for profit’ organisation, is launched with the purpose of implementing the certification of competent individuals wishing to deliver the role of building safety manager (BSM) and a publicly accessible register of those certified by the scheme.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2021

created & hosted by: