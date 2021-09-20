LEDVANCE launches new VIVARES Light Management System (LMS

The new future-proof IoT VIVARES offers superb simplicity with compatibility to two technologies: a wireless option via VIVARES Zigbee and a wired version using DALI-2 technology. It adapts lighting to the most diverse requirements, integrating daylight and motion sensors further increases the energy savings that can be achieved, and cloud-based monitoring ensures greater reliability and security.

VIVARES is scalable with no control cables for unrestricted luminaire placement, making it particularly suited for offices, especially where rewiring and structural changes are not possible.

