Award-winning Hitachi Silent Iconic 4-way cassette unit design panel arrives in the UK

Hitachi’s newest 4-way cassette unit design panel, the Silent Iconic, has already picked up three international product design awards – the iF Design Award 2020 in the Product category, the Good Design Award 2020 and the Red Dot Best of the Best Product Design 2021 – and is now available in the UK.

While architects might prefer aesthetic choices, such as subtle duct-type outlets that blend seamlessly with all interior styles, the cost may determine that cassette-type units are specified to meet budget restrictions.

Maintaining the cost-benefit, ease of installation and performance of a cassette, the new Silent Iconic design panel delivers a stylish yet unobtrusive design. The four louvres are black to reduce the visual impact and the central inlet is louvred to blend with architectural ceiling styles.

Speaking about the new Silent Iconic product, Gordon Sutton, Hitachi Cooling & Heating Managing Director, UK & Ireland said, “The launch of this unique and innovative solution bridges the gap between the existing duct type and the conventional 4-way cassette, breaking the commercial rules where air conditioning units are selected either for their performance, functionality and price or their visual appearance in the space. We expect this unit to be universally popular – with architects and specifiers, contractors and installers, and our end-users.”

