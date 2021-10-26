RPS Launches Climate Careers Zone

Global professional services firm RPS has launched a new STEM initiative – the RPS Climate Careers Zone. Hosted in a virtual city inspired by COP26 goals, the zone’s design enables young people to take control and shape their future. Empowering and informing career choices, students can use the zone to understand how they can be part of the change they want to see.

A virtual learning experience aimed at 12–16-year-olds

Making complex climate change topics easy to understand, students are guided through a virtual learning experience that brings the future of our towns and cities to life. Sharing insight and information on sustainable solutions for how we design, build, power and manage our built environment in the future.

After exploring the virtual city, students can head out to the careers zone amphitheatre to explore a range of careers that will support the transition to net zero carbon. In this, RPS’ global community of engineers, architects, and environmental specialists share their insight and advice to guide students on a path towards a career that’s right for them. Jen Hamilton, Managing Director – Design at RPS, comments:

“Aimed at 12-16-year-olds, the zone is a free educational resource that is available to students around the world. Imagine a virtual city that explores how the built environment will need to adapt and respond to climate change, as well as showcasing the skillsets and professions needed to help us achieve the COP26 goals. That is what you will discover if you come and visit us.”

UK & Ireland school outreach

RPS is also taking the Climate Careers Zone directly into schools across the UK & Ireland. In partnership with STEM Learning, RPS STEM Ambassadors will host interactive sessions with students in secondary schools, including guided access to the zone and providing first-hand insight on a career in their industries.

Jen Hamilton adds:

“We’re thrilled to be getting out into schools across the UK and Ireland to bring COP26 and its goals to life for young people. This is their future, and we want to inspire them about what we can achieve together. As part of our STEM visits, we will also help students to make their own climate pledges and share these directly with COP to give their voice a platform.”

RPS is looking for schools interested in taking part. If you know of a school who might be interested in taking part – more information can be found on RPS’ website below.

