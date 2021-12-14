New air cleaning guidance for reducing Covid-19 spread

Two new pieces of guidance on reducing COVID-19 transmission through ventilation and air cleaning technologies have been issued by the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE).

The new guidance reinforces CIBSE's message that good ventilation is essential to reduce occupants' exposure to airborne pathogens, including COVID-19, influenza and the four endemic human coronaviruses that cause common colds.

It follows CIBSE's contribution to the Royal Academy of Engineering's report, published in July, on how to augment the infection resilience of buildings through improved management, maintenance and ventilation as well as through improved design standards in the future.

Commissioned by Government Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, the report calls for clear, consistent communication and advice on ventilation from government and professional bodies to help building owners and operators manage Covid-19 infection risks.

CIBSE's guide Covid-19: Air Cleaning Technologies has been written to provide both lay-readers and ventilation specialists with the knowledge to assess the variety of air cleaning devices currently marketed for the removal of SARS-CoV-2, and to discover whether any air cleaner will effectively reduce transmission risk in a space.

All the guidance is available to download for free from the Coronavirus Advice section on the CIBSE website

