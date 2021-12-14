Biomass Policy Statement welcomed

OFTEC CEO Paul Rose

Trade Associations UKIFDA, for fuel distributors, and OFTEC, for equipment manufacturers and training providers, welcome the publication of the Biomass Policy Statement (BPS) which reaffirms the role of renewable liquid fuels in decarbonising the off-grid sector.

The recognition that not every home off the gas grid will be suitable for a heat pump and will require an alternative low carbon heating solution is important because the route to net zero must be fair if it is to succeed and secure widespread support from consumers.

Whilst the BPS highlights the potential of the renewable liquid fuel Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), which is currently being put into 200 homes across the UK as part of a demonstration project by OFTEC and UKIFDA, the government must go further.

Related articles: