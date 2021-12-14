New Bootcamp aimed at anyone interested in a career in the engineering construction industry.

A new Skills Bootcamp, part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee and Plan for Jobs, is being launched at South Devon College next month.

Following on from the popular Skills Bootcamp in Digital, this new Bootcamp is aimed at anyone interested in a career in the engineering construction industry. The flexible course of up to four weeks gives people the opportunity to build up sector specific skills and fast track them to an interview with a local employer.

The programme at South Devon College has been developed in partnership with Willmott Dixon, Midas, BAM Nutall and Keir Construction. Key elements of the course include renewable energy technology, water treatment, digital construction and commercial management. Participants on the course will benefit from continuous formative assessment for two weeks with one of the four employers through employer hubs.

For more information on this fully funded course and how to apply, visit the link below

