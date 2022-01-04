Winners Announced in 2021 CSA Awards Programme

Having been forced to withdraw from staging its annual awards dinner and presentation ceremony last year, due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commissioning Specialists Association was delighted to finally stage the event on the evening of Thursday 11th November 2021.

Originally scheduled for its regular slot in June 2020, following hugely successful events having been staged every year since 2015, the Gala Awards Ceremony returned to the Guoman Tower Hotel, nestled between Tower Bridge and St Katherine’s Dock on the banks of the River Thames in London.

The event once again brought together the entire commissioning sector in a celebration of business and professional excellence. Recognising and rewarding the achievements of both individuals and companies operating within this crucial area of the construction and refurbishment industry, personal endeavour, product innovation, skills training, engineering advancement and commercial acumen was acknowledged and celebrated.

Operated by the Commissioning Specialists Association and produced by Touchwave Media, the awards programme acknowledges the skill, effort and sheer dedication of the people and businesses serving today's complex built environment business sector. With sponsorship provided by a host of leading industry names, well deserved industry-wide recognition was given to those businesses and individuals that are excelling in their commissioning endeavours.

Finalists & Winners

Following a comprehensive judging process, which this year combined the remote assessment and scoring of each entry with a virtual gathering of the judging panel, 23 Finalists across the seven award categories were determined. From these Finalists, the individual category Winners were announced, as follows:

Project of the Year - Sponsored by BSRIA Instrument Solutions

Finalists

• Expo Village - Dubai United Arab Emirates, AESG

• Battersea Power Station Phase 2, Ashford Environmental Services

• T Zone, 11-21 Canal Reach, Kings Cross London, BAM Construction/Argent/Crosscount

• Sir William Henry Bragg Building - Integrated Campus for Engineering and Physical Sciences (ICEPS), Banyards

• The NOW Building - Outernet London - St Giles Circus, Banyards

• Manchester Engineering Campus Development, NG Bailey

Winner

• The NOW Building - Outernet London - St Giles Circus, Banyards

Product Innovation of the Year - Sponsored by Media Control Management

Finalists

• Banyards Insite

• BASgatewayLX – Modbus to BACnet Gateway, Contemporary Controls

• Nucleus - Project Management Software, HDR

Winner

• Banyards Insite

Commissioning Provider of the Year - Sponsored by Modern Building Services

Finalists

• AESG

• Airtech Premier

• Ashford Environmental Services

• Banyards

• Engineering Commissioning Services

• Global Commissioning

• Media Control

Winner

• Ashford Environmental Services

Commissioning Management Award - Sponsored by HDR

Finalists

• Thomas Townley, AESG

• Mark Pritchard, Airtech Premier

• Liam O'Donnell, Ashford Environmental Services

• Tony Craig, Banyards

Winner

• Tony Craig, Banyards

Investment in Training Award - Sponsored by VEXO

Finalists

• Airtech Premier Academy

• Ashford Environmental Services

• Global Commissioning Management & Software

Winner

• Ashford Environmental Services

Student of the Year - Sponsored by RED Engineering

Finalists

• George Dickinson, Airtech Premier

• Neil Allen, AIS

• George Nelson, Cleartech Group

• Adam Murray, HDR

• Stephen Mancell, NG Bailey

• Ant Byron, Pureflow Commissioning

• Kalimulla Palekar, RED Engineering

Winner

• Adam Murray, HDR

Engineer of the Year - Sponsored by Ashford Environmental Services

Finalists

• Frederick Alconcel, AESG

• James Vigurs, Airtech Premier

• Joe McCulloch, EnviroCom

Winner

• James Vigurs, Airtech Premier

Lifetime Contribution Awards - Sponsored by CSA

Winner

• Paul Brown

Our sincere congratulations go to all those who were selected as a Finalist, and particularly so to our eight very worthy winners.

Neil Burdess, the newly elected CSA Chairman, commented: “The 2021 CSA Awards proved to be a tremendous success and once again provided an excellent forum through which to celebrate business and professional excellence. I very much look forward to building on that success with the delayed 2022 awards programme which will return to its usual June dateline, providing another superb platform for promoting the excellent work being undertaken by commissioning engineers across the sector. I would urge everyone engaged in the commissioning arena, to consider the excellent promotional value that this programme can deliver and ensure that your business is suitably represented. There is sense in the saying, ‘you need to be in it to win it’, so what have you got to lose? Just being selected as a finalist is a tremendous achievement and offers superb PR opportunities. But being heralded the Winner by your peers and contemporaries is worth many hundreds of pounds in publicity terms”.

The call for nominations for the 2022 CSA Awards will open shortly, and if you have not yet attended this highly respected event, or submitted an entry, please visit the website and consider the options. Entries are sought across the seven categories, which cover the achievements of both companies and the individual working within them. For the awards dinner itself, individual places or tables of ten can be secured, with the package including reception drinks, a superb 3-course meal with wine, the awards ceremony itself and excellent post awards entertainment. It really is a night not-to-be- missed, and after the challenges we have all endured over the past two years, the 2022 event will provide a wonderful opportunity to re-engage, re-unite, and celebrate the wonderful achievements of this important of industry sector.

