Johnson Controls receives HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal in recognition of the company’s commitment to creating a sustainable future

The inaugural 2021 Terra Carta Seal recognises global companies which are driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to companies whose ambitions are aligned with those of the Terra Carta, a recovery plan for Nature, People and Planet, launched in January 2021.