Johnson Controls receives HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal in recognition of the company’s commitment to creating a sustainable future

21 January, 2022

Johnson Controls is one of 45 companies that have been awarded the Terra Carta Seal

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, through his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), launched the Terra Carta Seal which recognises private sector companies who are leading their peers in creating genuinely sustainable markets

Designed by Sir Jony Ive, the Terra Carta Seal embodies the vision and ambition of the Terra Carta, a recovery plan for Nature, People and Planet 

The inaugural 2021 Terra Carta Seal recognises global companies which are driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to companies whose ambitions are aligned with those of the Terra Carta, a recovery plan for Nature, People and Planet, launched in January 2021.

modbs tv logo

Baxi releases new commercial guide to hydrogen for heat

Baxi Commercial Solutions has released a new educational guide for the non-domestic sector that aims to debunk the myths surrounding hydrogen for heat and provide a timeframe for the anticipated transition to this greener gas.

Beckhoff brings next-generation building automation to DMC

The Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC) has partnered with Beckhoff Automation Limited to bring completely automated building control to the DMC’s state-of-the-art engineering and production facility at Silverstone Park. 

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2022

created & hosted by: