Ecosesv Group diversifies with £3.5M Cooltech acquisition

21 January, 2022
Ecoserv Group has completed the purchase of Cooltech Environmental Engineering Ltd in a £3.5 million deal. 

The acquisition of the Slough-based maintenance specialist is the first since Ecoserv rebranded from Ecocleen and announced its plans to become a multi-service facilities management business.

Cooltech provides mechanical, electrical, HVAC and water hygiene services to a wide range of premises and works with many of the UK’s leading property managing agents. Launched in 1992, the company has a turnover of £7.5 million and is recognised as a leading maintenance partner within the FM marketplace. Cooltech’s 40-strong team, including a network of on-site and mobile engineers, supports 100 customer locations in and around the M25 in the commercial residential, office, retail and hospitality space.

Baxi releases new commercial guide to hydrogen for heat

Baxi Commercial Solutions has released a new educational guide for the non-domestic sector that aims to debunk the myths surrounding hydrogen for heat and provide a timeframe for the anticipated transition to this greener gas.

Beckhoff brings next-generation building automation to DMC

The Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC) has partnered with Beckhoff Automation Limited to bring completely automated building control to the DMC’s state-of-the-art engineering and production facility at Silverstone Park. 

