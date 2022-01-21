Ecosesv Group diversifies with £3.5M Cooltech acquisition

Ecoserv Group has completed the purchase of Cooltech Environmental Engineering Ltd in a £3.5 million deal.

The acquisition of the Slough-based maintenance specialist is the first since Ecoserv rebranded from Ecocleen and announced its plans to become a multi-service facilities management business.

Cooltech provides mechanical, electrical, HVAC and water hygiene services to a wide range of premises and works with many of the UK’s leading property managing agents. Launched in 1992, the company has a turnover of £7.5 million and is recognised as a leading maintenance partner within the FM marketplace. Cooltech’s 40-strong team, including a network of on-site and mobile engineers, supports 100 customer locations in and around the M25 in the commercial residential, office, retail and hospitality space.