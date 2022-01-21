Baxi releases new commercial guide to hydrogen for heat

Baxi Commercial Solutions has released a new educational guide for the non-domestic sector that aims to debunk the myths surrounding hydrogen for heat and provide a timeframe for the anticipated transition to this greener gas.

Entitled ‘Your guide to hydrogen for heat’, the report:

Sets out the potential for hydrogen to become one of the central pillars of decarbonisation in the UK for the commercial sector, along with electrification and heat networks Presents a timeline of how the transition from natural gas to hydrogen is likely to unfold Provides a succinct definition and distinction between hydrogen boilers, hydrogen-ready boilers and 20% hydrogen boilers

The guide aims to arm businesses and organisations with the necessary facts relating to hydrogen that will assist them in meeting heat demand in their buildings more sustainably with future-ready solutions.

