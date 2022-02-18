CSIC and SEPA to drive net zero ambitions as Construction Innovation Centre and environmental regulator sign Sustainable Growth Agreement

Terry A'Hearne, SEPA, and Stephen Good, CSIC

Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (CSIC) and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have signed a formal agreement to support a sustainable future for the built environment, championing innovation and inclusive growth.

Focusing on three main areas, the partnership aims to support the industry’s journey to net zero, increase resilience in the built environment and encourage investment in green infrastructure. In practice, it will involve relationship building to bring the right people together at the right time, support for sector leaders and innovators to lead the transformation, and a focus on showcasing examples of innovation and future best practice across the supply chain.

Activities delivered as part of the agreement will focus on upskilling the construction workforce – from leadership to entry level – with a range of face-to-face training courses, practical sessions, webinars, and mentoring opportunities to develop the skills needed to deliver a low carbon-built environment.

Both parties acknowledged the scale and urgency of the transformation needed to get the sector to zero carbon, with collaboration central to realising this ambition.

Stephen Good, CEO of CSIC, said: “With increased innovation and new ways of working across the processes, materials, systems and skills used by the built environment, we can create a sustainable future for Scotland. The buildings we live and work in, and how we build them, are central to our economic, social and environmental impact.

Terry A’Hearn, SEPA CEO, said: “We’re in the middle of a climate and nature emergency and we need to be taking steps to secure the prosperity and future of our planet. The construction industry literally builds the future, but the industry needs to reduce the resources it uses and create less waste to help create a prosperous future and meet the ambitious net zero targets set by Scottish Government.”

Related links: