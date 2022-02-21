The new, state-of-the-art, desktop CO2 monitor

21 February, 2022
i-ris
i-ris desktop monitor

Clarkson Controls are pleased to launch their new i-ris USB-powered desktop CO2 sensor

Keep Your 'i' on your Air Quality and Breathe Easy, with a simple and easy to understand traffic light system, for CO2 levels, i-ris junior keeps a close eye on your working environment.

i-ris senior also gives you live screen data and the ability to generate a CVS (excel) log of Temperature Humidity & CO2 levels when the USB power lead is permanently attached to your windows-based computer to allow for compliance data, managed through a free download app. 

By allowing you to measure the CO2 content of air indoors, i-ris encourages you to take appropriate measures to reduce high CO2 levels. These actions can significantly reduce the risk of disease transmission, crucial in the fight against COVID-19.

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

Professor Max Fordham

It is with great sadness that we announce that Max Fordham, the acclaimed engineer and pioneer of sustainable building design, passed away at his home on 4th January 2022.

AEMT mourns the loss of a great friend

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Prof David Walters OBE, a longstanding friend and supporter of the Association of Electrical & Mechanical Trades (AEMT).

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2022

created & hosted by: