The new, state-of-the-art, desktop CO2 monitor

i-ris desktop monitor

Clarkson Controls are pleased to launch their new i-ris USB-powered desktop CO2 sensor

Keep Your 'i' on your Air Quality and Breathe Easy, with a simple and easy to understand traffic light system, for CO 2 levels, i-ris junior keeps a close eye on your working environment.

i-ris senior also gives you live screen data and the ability to generate a CVS (excel) log of Temperature Humidity & CO 2 levels when the USB power lead is permanently attached to your windows-based computer to allow for compliance data, managed through a free download app.

By allowing you to measure the CO 2 content of air indoors, i-ris encourages you to take appropriate measures to reduce high CO 2 levels. These actions can significantly reduce the risk of disease transmission, crucial in the fight against COVID-19.

