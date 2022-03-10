Viega opens new London exhibition space

Viega has opened the doors to its ‘LONDON’ space in the Building Centre, providing a central location for showcasing products and interacting directly with visitors.

In the heart of the capital, architects, designers, engineers and installers alike, can now view the company’s innovative portfolio offering of Profipress, Megapress, Viega Smartpress, Sanpress Inox, flush plates and Prevista, Viega’s latest generation of water compliant cisterns; providing visitors with a much more tactile understanding of what they are capable of. The space can also accommodate live demonstrations and video content of the Viega products in action, as well as hosting customer events.

Commenting on the opening of the Viega LONDON space is Scott James, Managing Director at Viega Ltd: “Our presence in the UK has been growing for a number of years now. As such, we felt that a central London location for our customers was needed. Visitors will be able to drop-in when they like, or alternatively, arrange a meeting with a member of the Viega team to discuss projects and identify which solutions can benefit them.

“Viega LONDON marks just one area of a much larger investment strategy for Viega UK, which we are rolling out over the course of the year. We’re looking forward to announcing further enhancements and additions and how these will greatly benefit our customers.”

To arrange an appointment at the new Viega LONDON space, please email: sales@viega.co.uk

