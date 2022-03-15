TRILUX Lighting win a Gold and Green Build Back Better Award

TRILUX Lighting is proud to announce its recent success in the Build Back Better Awards Autumn edition.

On the 8th of December, the company's PLA Parelia prototype was presented (virtually) with both a GOLD and Green Build Back Better Award in the Lighting Product category.

The GOLD award is reserved for products that exhibit true innovation and unique points of differ-ence. In this round, just five Build Back Better GREEN ratings were awarded, and TRILUX is proud to be among the recognised few.

A luminaire's body is currently constructed from plastic or precious raw resources, so TRILUX de-cided to learn from other industries and looked for more sustainable, biodegradable materials. The surprising answer came from corn.

Polylactic acid (PLA) is a synthetic polymer based on lactic acid obtained from corn starch in an environmentally friendly way. The biocompatible thermoplastic is suitable for producing the lumi-naire body using a 3-D printing process. PLA products feature low moisture absorption and low flammability and high UV resistance, colour fastness, and bending strength.

Furthermore, the real advantage of PLA compared to conventional plastics is its biodegradability. Under industrial composting conditions, the material decomposes entirely in just a few months.

With GRAFT Architects, TRILUX took its continuous light line, Parelia LED and constructed the body from PLA. Parelia is ideal for lighting modern offices parallel to the building axis, without re-flected glare from the direct component. Thanks to its high-efficiency lighting technology and op-tics, it generates glare-free light with 80 percent indirect light. The next steps are to analyse the quality and performance of the PLA Parelia under real-world operating conditions.

Related links:

Related articles: