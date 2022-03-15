CIAT Innovates Air Handling Units to Ensure Compliance with Strict New NHS Rules on Hospital Ventilation Systems

CIAT's high-performance ClimaCIAT™ air handling units (AHUs) are fully compliant with the updated National Health Service (NHS) code of practice on ventilation in hospitals.

CIAT is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The new NHS specification, set out in Health Technical Memorandum 03-01 (HTM-03-01), was published earlier this year following input from industry and healthcare estate specialists. The code is designed to ensure ventilation equipment installed in hospitals meets the demanding health and safety, environmental, reliability and resilience requirements of high-quality healthcare applications.

One of the most important additions is the requirement to provide covered access for staff while servicing AHUs located outdoors on a rooftop or on the ground. This ensures staff and equipment are protected from weather and the possibility of water ingress while access panels are removed during maintenance.

To address this, CIAT developed a weatherproof enclosure made of galvanised steel that runs alongside the unit, providing complete protection from the elements during servicing work, and preventing dirt and moisture from entering the unit to minimise contamination risks.

To reduce environmental impact, the guidance specifies that components, such as bypass dampers and related gears, must not be made of plastics. CIAT has developed alternative solutions made of steel that perform just as effectively without reliance on single-use plastics.

In a further design refinement, CIAT has developed a drain pan made of stainless steel, which is easier to clean and helps maintain hygiene. The design also helps minimise the overall height of the unit.

Effective management of condensate water is another focus of the guidance, in order to minimise the risk of legionella and other sources of contamination. "To this end, drain pipework on ClimaCIAT units for hospitals is fitted with specialist glass (borosilicate) u-bends, enabling service staff to easily see any build-up of deposits by a quick visual inspection.

Related links:

Related articles: