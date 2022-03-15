Endurance test in the classroom

A primary school in Leipzig, Germany trial TRILUX Opendo LED with CO2 sensor

The Clara Schumann primary school is a state-recognised private school with a holistic approach to education and a creative focus centred on music and the arts. The school was looking for a partner to refurbish its outdated T8 lighting solution in a total of 150 classrooms.

As a first step, a trial of the TRILUX Opendo LED was undertaken in one classroom featuring an integrated CO2 sensor for monitoring air quality.

GOALS FOR THE LIGHTING RENOVATION

The T8 fluorescent tubes installed in the school no longer met the light quality and energy efficiency requirements. The school sought a solution that would reduce energy costs and, with its light quality and luminaire design, match its high standards and artistic orientation.

THE SOLUTION

Stephan Weise, Head of Sales East at TRILUX Germany, explains, "With OPENDO LED, we have a system in our portfolio that optimally meets the requirements of schools and educational institutions. The quality of light can also be precisely matched to the respective lighting task, for example, with UGR19 for working with tablets and on computers…”

THREE-STAGE TRAFFIC LIGHT SYSTEM

The technology offers the school an additional practical benefit that makes many things easier, especially in times of a pandemic. It continuously measures the CO2 concentration in the room and indicates the air quality via a three-stage traffic light mechanism.

NEXT STEPS: HOW SMART WILL CLARA SCHUMANN PRIMARY SCHOOL BECOME?

Hardly any lighting management is implemented in the Leipzig primary school. Sensor control reduces energy consumption and increases the quality of light by ensuring a permanently uniform lighting level.

