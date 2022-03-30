ACE urges government to meet off-site pledge

Government needs to deliver on previously made commitments around off-site manufacturing, including for repeatable social infrastructure to be delivered using a platform/off-site approach, according to the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE).

The organisation which represents the companies large and small that design, deliver and manage our national infrastructure and built environment, has shared the next instalment in its Project Speed briefing series exploring how to deliver, “better, greener and faster”.

Other recommendations include, ensuring wider compliance with the Construction Playbook and Value Toolkit, providing more detail on off-site projects within the National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline, as well as funding training and qualifications for off-site construction skills.

Related links: