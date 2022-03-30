Actuate UK welcomes rise in apprenticeships, but warns of net-zero skills shortage

Actuate UK warn that skills shortages are hampering ambitions to deliver net zero emission buildings. While the number of Engineering Services apprentices starting out in England in 2022 is back to pre-COVID levels, many more new starters are needed if we are to achieve net zero by 2050.

As the 15th National Apprenticeship Week begins, there is good news for the sector. Building Engineering Services make up almost half (42%) of this year’s construction intake, but labour remains in short supply.

If we are to build homes fit for the future, with integrated design, energy efficiency and smart technologies, new talent is needed. To tackle the challenges ahead, a more diverse workforce, with fresh outlooks and bright ideas is the only way to make net zero a viable reality.

Actuate UK is working across the building engineering services and the wider industry to map skills shortages against available training provision to identify gaps. This is a key step to help the industry deliver on safety and net zero carbon targets. Find out more about Actuate UK’s work on skills.

